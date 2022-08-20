“I would’ve been less successful had I spoken about Palestine at younger age”, says Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has frequently been in the news for her outspoken support of her native Palestine. The Palestinian-American model has also experienced negative effects as a result, including brands quitting her and close friends severing ties with her. Her own experience leads her to feel that she would not be the well-known model she is today if she had begun spoken up about her opinions earlier in life.

In an interview with Noor Tagouri’s the Rep podcast, Hadid said everything she says is backed up by the research she has done. “I have this overwhelming anxiety of not saying the right thing and not being what everybody needs me to be at all times. But I’ve also realised that I have done my education enough, I know my family enough, I know my own history enough. And that should be enough.”

The model elaborated on the backlash, “I really do believe that if I started speaking about Palestine when I was 20, I would not have gotten the same recognition and respect that I have now. I had so many companies stop working with me. I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends I had been having dinner with at their home on Friday nights, for seven years, like now just won’t let me at their house anymore.”

Tagouri brought attention to an ad that was posted to malign the model. “Even one of the world’s most prestigious journalistic institutions engaged. On May 22, the New York Times published a full page ad paid for by a right wing American organisation. The ad featured the faces of Bella, her sister Gigi and popstar Dua Lipa, over an image of a rocket strike, covered in bold and inflammatory text. The intention was clear — the ad attempted to link the three women to terrorism, genocide and antisemitism.”

Hadid said that their treatment of the trio as the top members of a terrorist organisation ignored so many years of effort and the numerous lives they had lost. “It was incredibly disheartening for me since we all invested a lot of time, money, and subscriptions to read something we thought was significant, moral, and instructive. They had already sold their soul at this time, she remarked of the publication.

The Victoria’s Secret model also shed light on how the official account for the state of Israel on Twitter came for her, and the double standards when she speaks about other injustices in the world. “And I think that was really, the word is disappointing, but the entire country of Israel, and I mean, Israel on Twitter tweeted at me. And what’s interesting is that when I speak about Palestine, I get labelled as something that I’m not but when I speak about the same thing that’s happening there, happening somewhere else in the world, it’s honourable. So what’s the difference?”

A recent interaction with an Israeli woman in the streets of New York City made her realise she’s not afraid to speak up anymore. “I was just leaving lunch, and this woman came up to me and was like, ‘I just moved to New York from Israel recently, and I told myself that if I ever saw Bella Hadid I would walk up to her and ask why she hates me so much,’” Hadid narrated on the podcast.

She went on to say that she didn’t detest the woman and that she actually welcomed the conversation, inviting the woman to express her thoughts. “I don’t have any fears, but I was concerned that I wouldn’t be able to respond to what she had to say. But during that talk, I realised it didn’t have to be confrontational. All it required was two females chatting about their pasts and, hopefully, coming to the conclusion that we all want no one to perish.