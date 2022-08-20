Babar is “Ronaldo and Messi” in world of cricket, says shadab

Shadab Khan, an all-rounder on Friday referred to Babar Azam as the “Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo” of cricket.

Babar and Co visited the Netherlands’ top-tier football club Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax or AFC Ajax where the cricketers met renowned footballers and engaged in a conversation with them.

Khan responded to a query from former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar by pointing to his friend and captain Babar and saying that in cricket he is comparable to Ronaldo and Messi in terms of star power.

After securing the series against the Netherlands, national team members captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana visited football club Ajax’s headquarters in Amsterdam.

On the occasion, Babar and Ajax’s skipper Dušan Tadić swapped signed shirts by players of both teams, while team managers Rana and Van der Sar also exchanged shirts.

Ajax FC also shared a picture on their official Twitter handle and wrote: “When football meets cricket.”