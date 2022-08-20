Gold price declines by Rs200 to Rs142,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs200 on Friday and was sold at Rs142,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs142,600 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 and was sold at Rs122,085 against its sale at Rs122,257 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went up to Rs111,911 against its sale at Rs112,068. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1752 against its sale at $1771, the association reported.