Kashee holds Bridal Festive 2022 fashion showcase in Karachi

After receiving overwhelming response for his debut bridal collection at the 18th edition of HUM Bridal Couture Week, makeup expert and bridal wear designer Kashif Aslam of Kashee’s presented his latest collection titled ‘Bridal Festive 2022’ in a grand solo showcase in Karachi.

Keeping in mind the wedding festivities of the subcontinent, the showcase was divided into four parts, featuring a wide range of designs for Mayoon, Mehndi, Baraat and Valima. The collection was an ode to our rich culture and traditions. All the designs embedded beautifully crafted floral motifs in Zari and Swaroaski crystals and traditional embroidery work. The pieces were a perfect combination of traditional sensibility, cut and tailored with a modern edge. The colour palette shuffled between vibrant tones of wedding festivities and the classical red.

Like the brand’s debut showcase in HBCW which featured a long list of celebrities as showstoppers, Kashee’s solo show also had a fantastic line-up of celebrities sashaying down the catwalk. Film star Sana Fakhar opened the show for Kashee’s while TikTok star Rebecca, Madiha, Saba Faisal and Sarwat Gillani closed the Mayoon segment of the show. Shagufta Ejaz, Benita David, Nadia Hussain and Sehar walked as show-stoppers in the Mehndi segment, whereas Saba Faisal, Rebecca and Neelam Muneer graced the ramp in the Baraat segment. The final segment of the showcase was opened by Dr Shaista Lodhi, whereas Suneeta Marshal, Sana Fakhar and Benita also graced the catwalk. The show came to an end as the ever gorgeous Reema Khan walked down the ramp in thunderous applause by the attendees.

The event was organised by Hum Special Projects & Events. The stage and catwalk for Kashee’s solo showcase were opulent and grand in scale. The set theme was in perfect sync with the collection pieces, adding grandeur to the collection and enhancing the overall catwalk experience.