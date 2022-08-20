Five healthy ways to cook eggs at home

Eggs are a relatively cheap and readily available source of protein. It is versatile and one can have it in any form. Loaded with healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are considered nutritious. Thanks to its nutrient profile, health experts and dieticians from around the world have been advising people to include eggs in their daily diets. Eggs are versatile enough that we can cook them in whichever way we like. But to make the most out of the goodness of eggs, one needs to have it in a healthy way! Here are some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs.

With no oil and frying required, boiled eggs are simple, yet surprisingly healthy and tasty too. Boiled eggs contain all the essential nutrients, proteins and healthy fats. Having boiled eggs regularly can help strengthen the brain. Moreover, with only 77 calories and 5 grams of fat, hard-boiled eggs can be included in any weight loss diet.

Poached eggs are a great way to kickstart a day. But instead of using oil, one can have a water-poached egg. Crack the egg into hot simmering water, let it cook for three minutes and you will have the perfect poach ready in no time! Add salt and black pepper according to your taste. Pair it with multigrain toast and sautéed veggies to make a healthy and balanced meal out of it. With 10gms of fat and 72 calories, having poached eggs for breakfast is surely a healthy choice one can make.

No, not the desi anda bhurji! The scrambled version is way healthier than bhurji as it requires minimal oil and frying. It does not require much cooking. In a bowl, beat some eggs and pour them into a pan. Stir for a few minutes and that’s it! Take the scrambled egg out of the pan and season it with salt and pepper according to your taste. A scrambled egg dish of two eggs will contain around 148 calories and 10 gms of fat which is considered healthy

Instead of scrambled eggs, have a sunny side up for a bright and happy day ahead! Frying the egg only on one side makes it better as it requires minimal oil to be cooked. Deep frying eggs destroys their nutritional value and adds fat, so Sunny Side Up is the perfect yummy yet healthy take on eggs. With about 90 calories and 6.8 gms of fat, a sunny side up accounts for only 5 percent of the daily calorie intake required by adults.

Yes, omelette can be healthy if prepared properly! Add loads of veggies and even chicken while the eggs are beaten in a bowl to make a nutritious meal out of omelette. Instead of having a plain omelette, adding these ingredients will make it healthier and of course, tastier as well. Just remember not to overcook the omelette, as it will lose all its nutrients. An omelette made out of one egg will have 94 calories and 15 gms of fat but it depends on the additional ingredients. When you’re on a low-calorie diet, boiled or poached eggs are the perfect way to eat them. Overcooking and cooking eggs can make them lose their nutrients, while low-heat cooking will help to retain their goodness. Enjoy the eggs in any form and pairing them with veggies will only add to the taste and also make the plate healthy!