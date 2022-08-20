Arrest warrants for 12 PML-N leaders

A judicial magistrate Friday issued arrest warrants for a dozen PML-N leaders, including prime minister’s special assistant Ata Tarar, in relation to a ruckus created in the Punjab Assembly. A case was registered against the PML-N leaders over the ruckus which took place in April during the chief minister’s election. During the hearing, Qila Gujjar police station investigation officer appeared before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Mudassir Hayat and sought the issuance of arrest warrants for the PML-N leaders. The police officer told the judge that despite a case being registered against them, the PML-N leaders had knowingly refused to show up for investigation. The judge then approved the arrest warrants for the politicians. Arrest warrants have been issued for Tarar, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan. In response, former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz condemned the arrest warrants and said the raids conducted by the police at the residence of the PML-N leaders depicted a “dictatorial” mindset. “This fascist government cannot break the spirit of the Muslim League through their mischievous actions. The police raids at Mashood’s home violated the privacy of his house,” the PML-N leader said. He said that the Punjab government was using the police for revenge, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using the provincial government to harass the PML-N leadership. “I applaud the courage of those who faced oppression and abuse for [nearly four] years. I was kept behind bars for 1.5 years in a political case,” he added. Reacting to the development, Tarar said that the warrants for him and his brother – Bilal Tarar – were a “return gift” from Pervez Elahi for all the favours given to him by his ancestors. Talking to a news channel, Rana Mashood said police raided his house on Friday, adding “the cops returned as I was not present at home.” He said the provincial government was resorting to “revenge tactics”. He further said his party had reports that more raids would take place “but we won’t succumb to such pressure tactics and face all cases”. Reports say the PML-N leaders have flown off to the “safer confines” of Islamabad, where their party is in power, to evade arrest.