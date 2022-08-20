IK declared Sadiq and Amin by SC, Nawaz Silician mafia: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the PDM spokesperson cannot make the false prove true by making one after the other press conferences. Replying to the press conference of Maryam Aurangzeb, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema stated that Imran Khan has been declared Sadiq and Ameen by the Superior Court while Nawaz Sharif had been declared a Sicilian Mafia and a convicted offender by the court.

The incompetent PML-N spokesperson is unaware that reports are being taken from the agencies for making appointments on important positions and posts. He said that the discarded gang by the people is targetting Imran Khan so as to make a false narrative. The whole nation knows that Imran Khan is an honest leader whose life and death is linked with Pakistan.

Imran Khan presented the record of forty thousand donors while the PML-N and PPP could not submit a single receipt. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the nation knows the certified national thief and an absconder. PML-N sowed seeds of corruption in the institutions which have now become strong tress. Adviser on Information said that Maryam, Hamza, Shahbaz are on bail while one offender Nawaz Sharif fled the country and who will give its answer. In a statement Omar Sarfaraz Cheema stated that the proofs of billions of rupees of corruption by the Sharif-Zardari gang and their cases are before the nation.

The corrupt gang is levelling false allegations on Imran Khan for obtaining gifts from the Tosha Khana while it is permitted according to the law for those appointed on highest positions. Adviser on Information stated that whenever Sharif and Zardari family came into power then they did loot and plunder and fled from the country after taking NRO. Sicilian Mafia only knows to recover money by extortion. Neither the mafia did political funding nor could submit receipts of record in the Election Commission. The nation fully trusts the PTI leadership and the nation give funds to the party to contribute financially in the struggle of Imran Khan.Those who subjected a woman to torture in Faisalabad are in the strong grip of law.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that implementation of law without making disparity of rich and poor is ongoing in Punjab according to the vision of Imran Khan. No matter how influential the accused can be but now will not be able to escape the strong grip of law adding that actions are being taken against the accused according to law. The Sicilian Mafia out of their strong grief of loosing Punjab government is facing hysteria. The federal government instead of doing public service has focused all its attention on making a false propaganda against the opponents.