Gold price declines by Rs2800 to Rs142,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs142,600 in the local market against its sale at Rs145,400 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2397 and was sold at Rs122,257 against its sale at Rs124,657 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went up to Rs112,068 against its sale at Rs114,270. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1771 against its sale at $1769, the association reported.