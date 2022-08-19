Mehdi takes oath as GB Governor

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Syed Mehdi shah took oath as sixth governor of Gilgit Baltistan here on Thursday. Acting Chief Justice Supreme Appellate Court GB Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmad took oath from him. The event was joined by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Chief Secretary Gilgit Mohiy ud Din Wani and other government officials.

Syed Mehdi shah served as the first Chief Minister of GB in 2009 after the promulgation of empowerment and self-governance order by the then President Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier the Governor GB Raja Jalal Maqpoon’s resignation was accepted on 24th April and speaker GB Assembly Amjad Ali Zaidi worked as acting governor.