Filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray has called The Kashmir Files ‘hatemongering garbage.’

Gray said Anurag Kashyap was just trying to preserve what is left of India’s good name, when he expressed hopes that the film is not selected as the official entry to Oscars this year.

Responding to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on Anurag’s comment, Dylan tweeted, “Yeah, really it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) rubbish of no inventive benefit and will probably be an additional embarrassment to India if ‘chosen’ by the ‘impartial’ board.

Dylan has made the Netflix docu-series Dangerous Boy Billionaires India that launched in 2020.