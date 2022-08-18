Gold price increase by Rs5500 to Rs145,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs5500 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs145,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs139,900 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4715 and was sold at Rs124,657 against its sale at Rs119,942 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went up to Rs114,270 against its sale at Rs109,947. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market decreased by $8 and was sold at $1769 against its sale at $1777, the association reported.