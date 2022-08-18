Polls to be on time, Nawaz to lead campaign: Sana

Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign of the party in the next general elections, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. “The difficult time has passed. Pakistan is now moving towards economic and political stability,” the minister said while addressing a reception ceremony of overseas Pakistanis in Jeddah.

The interior minister said the country could not afford “Imrani trouble”, corruption and political chaos and stressed that the government would complete its constitutional term.

The next general elections will be held on time and PML-N supremo Nawaz will lead the electioneering, he said. A large number of Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia attended the reception. The interior minister briefed them about the political and economic challenges facing the country.

Sanaullah visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with his family.

On April 10, the PTI-led government collapsed as former Imran Khan lost the vote of no-confidence. On April 11, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the new PM of the country. The incumbent federal government will stand dissolved on August 13, 2023. Later, the next general elections will have to be held in less than 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly as per the country’s Constitution. Hence, the elections are expected by or before October 12, 2023. However, the PTI is demanding early elections.