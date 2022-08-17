Pak Suzuki Motor Company reduces car prices

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a reduction in its car prices in Pakistan effective from 16 August 2022.

In a notification, the company has announced the reduction in prices of all cars in Pakistan, including Alto, Wagon R, Cultus, Bolan, Swift, and Ravi.

The reduction in the Suzuki Car Prices in Pakistan will be applicable effective immediately (16 August 2022) and all new bookings will take place at the new rates as mentioned by the company.

The company also said that prices are subject to modification without prior notice and that pricing in effect at the time of delivery shall apply. The company also said that consumers are responsible for paying all government taxes and levies that are in effect at the time of delivery.

Suzuki Alto Price

The price of Suzuki Alto VX in Pakistan is now Rs1,699,000 from the previous price of Rs1,789,000 after a reduction of Rs90,000, while the price of Suzuki Alto VXR in Pakistan has been reduced to Rs1,976,000 with a cut of Rs103,000 from the previous price of Rs2,079,000. Meanwhile, the price of Suzuki Alto AGS is now Rs2,223,000 from the previous rate of Rs2,339,000 after a reduction of Rs116,000.

Suzuki Cultus Price

The price of Suzuki Cultus VXR in Pakistan is now Rs2,754,000 from the old rate of Rs2,879,000 after a reduction of Rs125,000, while the price of Suzuki Cultus VXL in Pakistan is now Rs3,024,000 after a reduction of Rs135,000 from the old rate of Rs3,159,000. Similarly, the price of Suzuki Cultus AGS has been reduced to Rs3,234,000 from the old price of Rs3,379,000 with a cut of Rs145,000.

Suzuki Wagon R Price

The price of Suzuki Wagon R VXR in Pakistan is now Rs2,421,000 from the previous rate of Rs2,549,000 after a reduction of Rs128,000, while the price of Suzuki Wagon R VXL after reduction of Rs135,000 is Rs2,802,000 from the previous rate of Rs2,699,000. Meanwhile, the price of Suzuki Wagon R AGS in Pakistan is Rs2,754,000 after a reduction of Rs174,000 from the previous rate of Rs2,949,000.

Suzuki Swift Price

The price of Suzuki Swift GL M/T in Pakistan is now Rs3,180,000 after a reduction of Rs169,000 from the old price of Rs3,349,000, while the new price of Suzuki Swift GL CVT in Pakistan is Rs3,420,000 from the old rate of Rs3,599,000 after a reduction of Rs179,000. Similarly, the price of Suzuki Swift GLX CVT is now Rs3,760,000 after a reduction of Rs199,000 from the previous rate of Rs3,959,000.

Suzuki Bolan Price

The price of Suzuki Bolan in Pakistan is now Rs1,500,000, which is a reduction of Rs79,000 from the old price of Rs1,579,000, while the Cargo variant of the vehicle is now Rs1,487,000 from the old rate of Rs1,566,000 after a reduction of Rs79,000.

Suzuki Ravi Price

Suzuki Ravi now costs Rs1,424,000, a reduction of Rs76,000 from the previous rate of Rs1,499,000, while Suzuki Ravi without Deck in Pakistan now costs Rs1,349,000 compared to old rate of Rs1,424,000 after a reduction of Rs75,000.