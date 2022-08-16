Latest decreased prices of toyota cars in Pakistan

Latest prices of Toyota cars in Pakistan. Owing to the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar during the last few days, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) Monday decided to pass on the favorable forex impact to its customers.

Following are the new prices of the vehicles which came into effect on August 15, 2022.

Toyota Corolla

Variants Old Prices News Prices Difference Corolla 1.6 M/T Rs4,899,000 Rs4,569,000 Rs330,000 Corolla 1.6 A/T Rs5,139,000 Rs4,789,000 Rs350,000 Corolla 1.6 A/T UPSPEC Rs5,639,000 Rs5,279,000 Rs360,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT Rs5,679,000 Rs5,269,000 Rs410,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Rs6,189,000 Rs5,709,000 Rs440,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SR (BLACK) Rs6,149,000 Rs5,749,000 Rs440,000

Toyota Yaris

Variants Old Prices News Prices Difference YARIS GLi M/T 1.3 Rs3,799,000 Rs3,539,000 Rs260,000 YARIS GLi CVT 1.3 Rs4,039,000 Rs3,769,000 Rs270,000 YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3 Rs3,999,000 Rs3,729,000 Rs270,000 YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs4,209,000 Rs3,929,000 Rs280,000 YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5 Rs4,309,000 Rs4,009,000 Rs300,000 YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5 Rs4,569,000 Rs4,259,000 Rs310,000

Toyota Hilux Revo

Variants Old Prices News Prices News Prices REVO G 2.8 M/T Rs9,819,000 Rs9,169,000 Rs650,000 REVO G AUTO 2.8 Rs10,299,000 Rs9,609,000 Rs690,000 REVO V AUTO 2.8 Rs11,349,000 Rs10,599,000 Rs750,000 REVO ROCCO Rs11,999,000 Rs11,179,000 Rs820,000

Toyota Fortuner

Variants Old Prices News Prices News Prices FORTUNER 2.7 G Rs12,489,000 Rs11,579,000 Rs910,000 FORTUNER 2.7 V Rs14,279,000 Rs13,259,000 Rs1,020,000 FORTUNER 2.8 SIGMA 4 Rs15,069,000 Rs13,969,000 Rs1,100,000 FORTUNER LEGENDER Rs15,839,000 Rs14,699,000 Rs1,140,000

These prices, however, are subject to change and prices prevailing at the time of delivery shall continue to be applicable on all future orders.

Following are the terms and conditions of the price change:

Above are indicative RSPs (ex-factory Karachi) including CVT. Please note that these indicative prices are purely provisional and are subject to change. These prices should not be constructed as the final price. The price at the time of delivery shall continue to be applicable.

Resumption of order intake will be separately announced in due course.

The prices are exclusive of transportation, transit insurance charges, etc, which are to be charged at applicable rates from customers.

Any impact on prices due to changes in government levies and taxes (including federal excise duty [FED] and CVT), tariff, fiscal policies, import policies, forex, etc will be on account of the customer.

The prices are exclusive of advance income tax/withholding tax which is to be charged from customers based on applicable tax rates for filers/non-filers under the Income Tax Ordinance, irrespective of the delivery month.

The prices are indicative of ex-factory Karachi, per unit inclusive of 17% sales tax, applicable FED, 1% CVT and dealer’s commission.

Due to the State Bank of Pakistan’s LC approval restrictions, the tentative delivery months may be delayed by more than three months from the tentative month mentioned in the Provisional Booking Order Form (PBO).

It should also be noted that booking for all cars has been put on hold by the company. It had decided to temporarily shut down its auto production plant from August 1-13 due to hardships in importing raw materials.