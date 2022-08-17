India to surpass China as most populous country by 2023

The world’s population is expected to reach eight billion on November 15, the UN forecast Monday in a report that said India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023.

That overall population milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, without citing specifics.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” he added.

On #WorldPopulationDay, let's focus on every person. On ensuring our world can support our needs & those of future generations. On protecting human rights & the ability of all individuals to make informed choices about whether & when to have children. On leaving no one behind. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 11, 2022