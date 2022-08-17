LAHORE: Jobs in Punjab government: apply for 16000 openings. The Punjab government has decided to hire 16,000 teachers across the province and a summary has been moved to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for the approval. Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that a summary to hire over 16,000 educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. “I thank Allah that he has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth,” he added. ANNOUNCEMENT Second good news is that the Summary of 16,000+ Jobs for Educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. I thank Allah that He has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 17, 2022 After approval of the summary from the chief minister, the Punjab government would public advertisement to hire the educators. Jobs in Punjab government: apply for 16000 openings The announcement came a day after Murad Raas announced from his Twitter handle that the process to regularize 14,000 teachers has been initiated, signed and moved forward. ANNOUNCEMENT Second good news is that the Summary of 16,000+ Jobs for Educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. I thank Allah that He has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 17, 2022