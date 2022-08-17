Typical Pakistani saas-bahu fights taking place in Victoria Beckham’s family. Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham are shocked by their kids’ latest interview.

Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz publicly spoke about their rift with the former Spice Girl during an interview with Variety.

Ever since her marriage, Nicola is said to be rubbing her mother-in-law Victoria of the wrong way.

Typical Pakistani saas-bahu fights taking place in Victoria Beckham’s family

While the family is constantly making headlines over the alleged rift, Brooklyn took an opportunity to reveal ‘everyone gets along’ in the new interview.

Nicola suggested the rumor had begun when she didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria on her wedding.

She said: “I was going to [wear a dress by her] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

A source now tells Heat Magazine: “The interview left David and Victoria open-mouthed. […] They’re seeing it as an attention-seeking stunt and they now need to figure out where to go from here.”

I went to the Peltz compound in Westchester County to eat fish and chips with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. https://t.co/SIcJbjOVrI — Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) August 10, 2022

On August 11, 2022, Brooklyn showed off another tattoo. He got in honor of his wife in an Instagram story. The tattoo features the word “married” on his hand in cursive. In a caption, he wrote, “Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.”

Another source on August 10, 2022, revealed that the drama extends beyond the couple. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the source said. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.”