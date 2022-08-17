PSX loses 185 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 185.34 points, a negative change of 0.42pc, closing at 43,436.48 points against 43,621.82 points on the last working day. A total of 518,045,853 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 541,548,244 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.215b against Rs16.836b on last trading day. As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 44,627,034 shares and price per share of Rs5.59, Fauji Foods Ltd with volume of 38,023,242 and price per share of Rs7.25 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 32,887,671 and price per share of Rs22.80. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs1,490 whereas the runner up was Blessed Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs35.66 to Rs512. Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs108 per share closing at Rs1,341 followed by Premium Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs44.91 to close at Rs675.09.