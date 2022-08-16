Rupee gains Rs1.52 against dollar

The Pakistan rupee on Monday gained Rs1.52 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs213.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs215.49. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs208 and Rs212 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs2.84 and closed at Rs218.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs221.80. The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.60, whereas a decrease of Rs3.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs258.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs262.29. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 38 paisa each to close at Rs58.25 and Rs56.98 respectively.