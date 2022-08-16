Gold price declines by Rs4300 to rs134,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs4300 on Monday and was sold at Rs134,200 in the local market against its sale at Rs138,500 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs3686 and was sold at Rs115,055 against its sale at Rs118,741 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went down to Rs105,467 against its sale at Rs108,846. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs20 to Rs1540 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1320.30, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market decreased by $27 and was sold at $1775 against its sale at $1802, the association reported.