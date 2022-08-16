Arshad Nadeem returns to Pakistan. Pakistan’s star athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medals for Pakistan in the javelin throw events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya, has returned home on Tuesday.

Arshad Nadeem arrived in Lahore late at night from Istanbul on board a foreign airline flight. At the Allama Iqbal airport, he got heroic reception as several people including his family, friends, fans and the officials of the Pakistan Sports Board gathered at the airport to accord him a warm welcome. His fans also danced to the beat of the drums.

Talking to the media, the star athlete said that he won gold medals thanks to the prayers of the Pakistani nation. It is an honour to win two medals for Pakistan, he said.

Arshad reiterated his demand that Pakistani athletes should also get facilities like international athletes. He stressed that Pakistani athletes can win gold medals in other competitions also if they are provided with resources.

The athlete also requested the government provide a separate ground for the Olympics.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Arshad posted a photograph of himself with a caption: “By the grace of God, I am going back to my homeland Pakistan.”

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recently won two gold medals for Pakistan — one in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the other in the Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

On August 12, Arshad Nadeem bagged a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games by setting a games record throw of 88.55m — his second gold medal in less than a week.

In his first attempt, Nadeem was able to throw the javelin at a distance of 79.40 metres, followed by 88.55 metres, 75.50 metres, 82.40 metres, and 83.33 metres.

The 88.55m throw was his best and also a new record for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Last week also, Arshad bagged gold by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

The gold in Konya is the fourth in Nadeem’s international career. He also won a gold in the 2021 Imam Reza Athletics Championship and 2019 South Asian Games.

In the last Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017, the Pakistani athlete claimed a bronze medal.