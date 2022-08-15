Fahad Mustafa becomes honourary SP of Sindh police as IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon honours the star with the honorary title.

Honorary Superintendent of Police IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has honoured Fahad Mustafa with the title of(SP) on the eve of Independence Day for his role in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The star first essayed the role of a corrupt cop in the latest offering Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and was loved for it.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the Jeeto Pakistan host shared a picture with current IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, revealing his character SHO Gulab has the reached new heights.

He captioned the photo, “Today, I truly believe SHO Gulab has achieved his biggest dreams.”

Expressing gratitude, he added, “Many many thanks to IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for honouring me with the title of Honorary Superintendent of Police (SP) this Independence Day and bringing Gulab’s ambitions to life. I will never get over the love and support you all have shown to this character and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and I hope to continue serving my nation proudly!”

Fans had the best reaction on Fahad’s success and penned various comments.

Fahad Mustafa came as Gulab this Eid ul Adha and won hearts all over Pakistan as well as overseas with his performance. People felt a connection to the character taking the film Quaid e Azam Zindabad as one of the highest grossers of the year 2022. Fahad represented Sindh Police in the film as it was based in Karachi.

