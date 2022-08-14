Pakistan’s youngest journalist Enterprenur Miss Zahwah Nuray Fatima, 12 years old, has received freedom of speech award for her digital project “Journalsim for kids” from Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman on International Youth Day.

MilKar Volunteer Awards 2022 were held at Governor’s House, with UNDP as its sponsoring partner.

These awards were conducted to recognise the services and efforts of our youths across Punjab in various categories that broadly include women’s rights, gender equality, minority rights, freedom of speech, climate change, education, social service, poverty eradication, student activism, digital rights, culture, health, peace, and animal rights.