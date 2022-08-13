Imran files nomination papers for NA-31, NA-246

Imran files nomination papers: Candidates from various political parties, including the PTI chief, have begun filing nomination papers for the vacant National Assembly seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for by-elections.

According to reports, Haji Shaukat Ali filed nomination papers for Peshawar constituency NA-31 on behalf of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He also filed nomination papers as a cover candidate.

This seat became available following the resignation of PTI member Shaukat Ali.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also submitted Imran Khan’s nomination papers for the Karachi constituency NA 246 by-election.

PTI Chief Imran has decided to run in the September 25 by-elections for nine NA seats that became vacant after the resignations of PTI members of the lower house were accepted.

Imran Khan files nomination papers among other members.

The PTI chairman has already filed his nomination papers for these seats. He plans to run in NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-45, NA-108, NA-118, NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246.

تمام پاکستانیوں خصوصاً اپنے نوجوانوں کو میری دعوت ہے کہ 13 اگست کی رات لاہور میں ہمارےحقیقی آزادی جلسے اورپاکستان کے75 برس مکمل ہونےکےجشن میں ہمارے ساتھ شامل ہوں۔

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced that Imran Khan will contest the by-polls on all three NA seats in Karachi. He added that the nomination papers of Imran Khan will be submitted by the political party on Saturday (today).