Imran Khan urges public to attend August 13 ‘power show’

On Friday, Imran Khan urged the public to attend August 13 ‘power show’. Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, urged the public to join the independence day festivities of his party on Saturday when he will reassure Pakistanis of his “Haqiqi Azadi“ journey.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the former prime minister urged people to attend his party’s power at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary.

“Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birth anniversary and along with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [real freedom],” said Imran, claiming that they have reached the last stage of the journey.

My invitation to all Pakistanis, esp our youth, to join us on 13 August night in Lahore for our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa & celebrations marking 75 years of Pakistan. #حقیقی_آزادی_جلسہ pic.twitter.com/PjyLUFwOaE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2022

The PTI leader urged his supporters to turn the country, which was founded in the name of La Ilaha Illah Allah, into a people that bows only to Allah.

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” said the PTI leader.

Earlier, PTI was initially scheduled to hold its “power show” at the Islamabad Parade Ground.

However, it was shifted to Lahore as the government did not give them permission to hold the gathering at the venue due to objections by the TLP.

PTI’s choice to host the public event at the hockey stadium in Lahore has drawn criticism because the stadium’s astroturf had to be removed to make room for the gathering.