Asia Cup 2022: Ricky Ponting predicts who will win match between Pakistan and India

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted the winner of the Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India.

India’s batting is superior to other teams, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), and based on recent matches, the former Australian captain predicts India will defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Ricky Ponting stated that the match would be exciting and that a fierce encounter is expected between both teams, but he will be rooting for India in this match.

It should be noted that Pakistan and India are anticipated to play two games before the Asia Cup 2022 championship game.

The Super Four game between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place on September 4, and the encounter between these two teams will take place on August 28 in Dubai, per the Asia Cup schedule.

The event’s championship game will take place on September 11.