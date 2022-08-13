Amber Heard’s private investigator came uncovered shocking remarks made against Amber, during his investigation of Johnny Depp.

Paul Barresi is disclosing information from some of the interviews he conducted for the Aquaman star in an effort to prove her former husband was in fact an abuser.

Speaking to Law and Crime Network, Mr Barresi revealed: “Johnny grew up to be a guy who is easily manipulated. Everybody who said good things about Johnny, they all had awful and terrible things to say about Amber.

“One of Johnny’s best friends, Jonathan Shaw, a tattoo artist, said I don’t want to talk about Amber. The only thing I will help that gold-digging wh*re do is low the gun she used to blow her f*cking brains out.

“It disturbed me,” added the fixer.

Elsewhere, Mr Barresi added: “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.

However, the interview comes months after Johnny won his defamation case against Amber Heard earlier this year.