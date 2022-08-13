Weekly inflation decreases slightly: stands at 37.69pc

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which tracks inflation, showed a 0.08 percent decline in the week ending August 11 compared to the week before, primarily because of lower food prices.

According to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the annual growth rate of the SPI was 37.69 percent, down from a record high of 38.63 percent the previous week.

During the week under review, the prices of 26 items increased and nine decreased while the rates of 16 items remain unchanged.

The PBS data showed that the price of onions decreased by 10.18pc, bananas 2.71pc, chicken 1.3pc, ghee 0.79pc, mustard oil 0.36pc, basmati rice 0.33pc, cooking oil 0.17pc and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 1.10pc.

On the other hand, the price of tomatoes was up 10.35pc, salt 3.73pc, eggs 3.67pc, pulse mash 3.65pc, pulse moong 3.18pc, pulse masoor 2.13pc, garlic 2.03pc and firewood 1.36pc.

The SPI fell by 0.12 percent for the lowest income group—those making under Rs17,732 per month—and by 0.07 percent for those making over Rs44,175 per month.

Chicken grew by 57.14 percent, onions by 90.05 percent, cooking oil by 73.5 percent, and masoor (a type of lentil) by 111.9 percent year over year. Meanwhile, the cost of gasoline increased by 88.94%, that of diesel by 109.15%, that of laundry soap by 61.92%, and that of electricity for those with the lowest incomes by 52.61%.