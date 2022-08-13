Rupee rises further against US dollar

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) sustain its upward increase against the US Dollar on 9th day consecutively. It gained 1.57 percent versus the US dollar today, closing at Rs215.49 after gaining Rs3.38 in the interbank market. During today’s open market session, the rupee hit an intraday high of Rs214.75 versus the US dollar. The local currency had gained more than Rs4 versus the US dollar and was trading at Rs215 on the open market. By lunchtime, the US dollar was trading between 215-217 per rupee. Before the interbank closure, the local currency was trading between 214 and 216 against the top foreign currency. In the interbank market today, the PKR gained significantly versus the other major currencies. It rose 90 paisas versus the Saudi Riyal (SAR), 92 paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), 1.89 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 2.41 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 5.19 paisas against the Pound Sterling (GBP).