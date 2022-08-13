Gold price declines by Rs2700 to Rs139,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2700 per tola and was sold at Rs139,000 on Friday against sale at Rs141,700 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs2315 and was sold at Rs119,170 against its sale at Rs121,485 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs109,240 against its sale at Rs111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 and Rs1337.44 respectively The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1790 against its sale at $1795, the association reported.