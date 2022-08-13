Peace and cooperation, not conflict, need of the time

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said no one was born with professional knowledge, as it had to be acquired through constant pursuit.

He said this while addressing the sovereign’s parade for commissioning course 213 (CC213) of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) as the first ever chief of army staff and Pakistani dignitary invited at the academy to be the representative of the Queen. Apart from the British cadets, 41 cadets from 26 countries, including two cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul – Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba – attended the course.

Gen Bajwa said without professional knowledge, no one could achieve professional competence, which in turn was the hallmark of a successful military leadership. “As a leader today, you need to have courage and ability to take difficult decisions and then accept full responsibility. Correct decision-making requires competence and confidence, which can only be acquired through high class military education, rigorous training and continuous study of military history,” he said.

He further said, “In the words of Sir Basil Liddle Hart and I quote, ‘an officer who has not studied military history as science, is of little use beyond the rank of a captain'”. “You must also understand that persona of a just and impartial commander, who exhibits merit in dispensation of reward and punishment, is the one who will earn unconditional loyalty and obedience of their under command”. The COAS said for over 200 years Sandhurst had groomed young boys and girls from the United Kingdom, Common Wealth countries and Royalty from across the globe, adding, “Your alma mater is without doubt one of the finest military institutions in the world which has produced some of the greatest military leaders that this world has seen.

“Graduating from Sandhurst is of course a matter of great honor and pride. Today, I see that pride on your beaming faces, just as I see it reflected on the faces of your loved ones sitting across the square. You all deserve this moment of fulfillment – you, for the remarkable hard work and dedication, and your families, for all the patience and support that was lent to you by them. Two Pakistani cadets would also be graduating with you today. Let me say that I am as proud of you all, as I am proud of them.”