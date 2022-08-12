GB to hold Career Festival 2022

Government of Gilgit baltistan to conduct first ever GB Career Festival 2022 for students of GB professionals from all over country will share their experiences to inspire the students. Chief Secretary Mohiy Ud Din wani talking to media said that for quality education in GB and the career festival would be a landmark in achieving targets in education field where leading companies, universities and recruiting agencies customized booths will be set up to share material with the participants.

A book festival and science fair will encourage students who are expected to join from all districts of GB. Wani told that 50 million rupees have been disbursed to education department for computer labs and libraries and within a minimum time frame 144 libraries and labs have been established in government schools. 34 schools have been targeted for digital learning which will be provided local area network internet, remote schools will be specifically target for e-learning.

“Old Jail building of Gilgit is being converted into center of learning for residents of GB after the name of Shah Hamdan, a Sufi of GB” He added. Responding to queries of journalists he further said that still we have acute deficiency of specialist doctors in GB and have decided to hire them for short term period with exceptional privileges till time we will build our own capacity. 2 MRI machines are to install in regional headquarter chilas and skardu with in two months. For food safety and nutrition legislation is being finalized by consultants.