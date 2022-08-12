Pete Davidson is in trauma therapy after Kanye West’s social media posts

Pete Davidson is putting the focus on his mental health. Since April, the Saturday Night Live alum has been in trauma therapy largely due to Kanye West’s social media posts targeting him throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian, E! News can confirm. The most recent? Just three days after E! News exclusively revealed Pete and Kim broke up, the rapper shared a since-deleted Instagram post of a fake New York Times front page that read “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

It was the latest in a series of social media posts and comments targeting the comedian throughout his nine-month romance with Kanye’s estranged wife. The Grammy winner rapped about beating “Pete Davidson’s ass” in his music, called him a “d–khead” on social media and more. And while Kim and Pete initially tried to ignore Kanye’s actions, Kanye refused to back down, even taking aim at Kim In March, Pete’s friend Dave Sirus shared photos of a text exchange between Kanye and Pete, which showed Pete defending Kim amid Kanye’s posts.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” Pete wrote in part of the text. “What she does for these kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f–k up.”

Kanye responded to the text exchange in a video message. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram clip. “I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?” However, a source familiar with the situation told E! News Pete had had enough. “He didn’t mind when Kanye was coming after him,” the insider said, “but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he’s not letting that happen anymore. He’s no longer staying silent.”

And today, Kim continues to stand by Pete. Amid the death hoax, “Kim is upset,” a source close to the situation told E! News. “Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally. She is not ok with this type of behaviour and won’t tolerate her loved ones being treated like this. She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post. She will always protect Pete.”

E! News has reached out to Kanye’s team for comment but has yet to hear back. People was first to report the news.