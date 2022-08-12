Re-record of National Anthem is to release on independence day 

Re-recorded Pakistan’s National Anthem to Release on Independence Day After 68 years. Recently, Marriyum Aurangzeb Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister would divulge the re-recorded national anthem at the national flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August.

She attended the ceremony as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Digital Photography Exhibition. The program organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP). “The event is to celebrate with passion and harmony” Marriyum added. The event also highlighted the achievements of national heroes. Moreover, The purpose is also to promote culture and traditions.

Further, the entire nation is excited to celebrate the 75th independence with great passion and enthusiasm. However, several events is on the schedule of the instructions of the prime minister.

The re- record of national anthem is ready. Its teaser will soon be blessing the screens, She added. National Anthem is going to release on independence day.

She said, further that national anthem has been recorded for the first time in 1954. After that it was updated regularly.

She informed that the artist from all over the country took part in recording national anthem together. The re-recording process had stated in 2017.

Marium stated that for the last four months team have been working on it, she is proud of this project.