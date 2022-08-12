Power of art

In 2003, Raiz Rafi, renowned artist of international stature came to Kachho a remote semi desert area in Dadu District of Sindh province in Pakistan.

At that time few schools in straw made huts were functioning, Mr Raiz Rafi with the facilitation of Sujag Sansar OrganiSation (SSO) a local NGO working in the area on child rights, selected 14 children for training titled art for Cause.

After training, children were mentored and constant follow up continued. The children not only mastered art skills but selected outstanding motifs and drew eye-catching images, expressed their feelings, emotions and articulated the ideas/ issues very poignantly and effectively. This writer was requested by SSO to visit the group who had attended the training 20 years back to see how these now young men and women are faring in their vocation

During our meeting with male participants of the training, it was revealed that not only these youth are enjoying their art skills and releasing their catharsis but for them, the training proved good livelihood source.

‘As a child at that time I was excited to attend the art training as fun. I had never imagined that this learning opportunity would be a turning point in my life. In our area most of the children and youth were engaged in gambling, drugs and street brawls. Art saved me from such unhealthy activities. I opened a shop where besides painting for pleasure, I also I design and print banners and panafelx and earn handsomely. I have mentored 5 students.’ Mr Tabasaum Lashari from Wahi Pandhi, a small village in Kachho , narrated his inspiring story

The youth who attended training are now working in different fields but the impact of the art is visible in their professional work also

‘After completing my art training, I made portraits of the local personalities who have contributed in their own way for social change. Besides being art lover I had have craze for journalism. I joined a Private TV channel as reporter to highlight local issues. Friend ask why my news stories are so colorful, my reply is that its power of art’ ‘related Hanif Rodanani, one of the active participant of the training from village Sawro of Kachho Area

We held meeting with school female school teacher who as a child had been one of the participant in series of art training workshop two decades back. It was Sunday but when the girl students heard that we have come to talk about the drawing and see their work, they rushed to school building immediately and happily, holding box of colours.

The girl students drew excellent images of their village, the lofty mountain in their west, torrential stream flowing in front of their villages, women fetching drinking water by taking 3 big water pitchers on their heads covering long distance. The girl students said that around 100 girls from other schools have got admission in this school because of drawing being taught in this school. Normally depending on age, children attention period in traditional learning environment is very brief. Majority of the teachers have very limited or no knowledge of child psychology, indulge in brutal corporal punishment when children attention is diverted due to teacher centred one-way instruction. But It was really refreshing that the girls engrossed themselves in draining images of their choice, smile playing on their innocent faces. If art is made common in part of the education curricula it may work wonder. I surmised while observing lively children happily working on their painting of their choice

‘Zebul Nisa and Munera , female teaches who had taken part in art training from Riaz Rafi and Hassan Dars 20 years back shared their stories that ‘we really enjoyed the time when Mr Rafi Riaz came to teach us drawing. We still recall those good old days nostalgically’. For last five years we are imparting education to 334 girls in government school building voluntarily without any salary as government teachers are not available i We are making best and extensive use of art training in teaching.

In extreme drought condition people feed stored seed to their families. When enough rain falls and the soil is richly moisturized people just plough the land and mulch it in hope that when they would be able to buy seed, they will unlock the moisturized soil and sow the seed. These people have strong belief that the soil would preserve the moisture and would never betray them. When seed is ultimately sowed, the soil keeping its tradition intact produce bumper corps, each branch of the jawar sprouts with 2, 3 or more pinnacles in comparison of 1 grown without mulching. Like soil persevering the moisture for years, these learners have persevered the contribution by Mr Riaz Rafi and his friends and for years are repaying it like 2. 3 pinnacles in one branch of crop by shifting these skills to younger ones. Mashooque Birhmani, CEO, SSO explained the phenomena of multiple impact of power of the art.

The teacher story was huge inspiration when she added that ‘I wake up at 4 am at night. First I completes my household chores, then rush to school. When I am with small children, I forgets all my financial and other personal woes, troubles and problems’

Riaz Rafi, when contacted on phone and was informed about the wonderful impact of his work. He shared that although he found areas of Kachho and Thar extremely backward economically but the children with whom he worked as art trainer were full with colours from inside and he only helped them to bring their colours out and apply on the canvass. Mr Raiz Rai elaborated that during first session with children he discovered the immense potential among these children. But he is positively surprised to know that the children he taught 20 years ago are carrying the work with such commitment and contributing in education and earning livelihood has brought tears of elevation in his eyes.

In this age, when children from tiny privileged class in cities enjoy and afford access to quality education , sports, music, painting and other avenues for their cognitive, psychological and physical development, the children from these dark carney of remote area like Kachho remain out of school or dropout due to dysfunctional of school or outdated teaching methodology and corporal punishment. Girls find themes more marginalized when they don’t find female teachers and their productive and wonderful part of life i.e. childhood and talent is lost. When children grow wandering on streets large number of these become fodder for social evils. The Religious schools mushroomed in every hut and hamlets, where in majority cases children are beaten mercilessly, chained, sexually assaulted and made to beg food for themselves and their teachers. Ultimately, graduates of these religious schools come out with religiously extreme views and anti-women perspective. They become fodder of extremism and repay the society with violence as they suffered inhuman practices during their sojourn at religious schools. Similarly wandering children became target of crime and drug. Only power of art can turn the tide in education and help in peace and prosperity.

