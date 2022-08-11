Gold price decline by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs400 per tola and was sold at Rs143,100 on Wednesday against sale at Rs143,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs122,685 against its sale at Rs123,028 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs112,461 against its sale at Rs112,776, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 to Rs1580 whereas that of ten-gram tola silver went down by Rs32.28 to Rs1354.60 The price of gold in international market increased by $14 and was sold at $1791 against its sale at $1777, the association reported.