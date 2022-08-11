Sadaf Kanwal, Shehroz Sabzwari reveal the name of newborn

Showbiz celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have named their new-born daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

The celebrity duo who welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday. They have named their daughter, Zahra, which was confirmed by the new mom herself.

It happened so when the ‘Apni Apni Love Story’ actor reposted the Instagram wishes shared by the showbiz fraternity, which had the name of her daughter ‘Syeda Zahra Sabzwari’ mentioned in it.

Additionally, several videos circulating across social media also glimpsed the grandparents and Sadaf with the child, while Sabzwari distributing sweets to guests.

It is pertinent to mention that supermodel Mehreen Syed first broke the joyous news of the birth on her Instagram handle with a picture of the newborn baby girl and wrote, “ Mashallah Allah ki rehmat congratulations.”

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony. Following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife. Sadaf. Sadaf kanwal is now a new mum at the age 28.

Nooreh, daughter of shehroz from Syra also met her younger step sister. The duo of the cute siblings picture circulated on social media. Netizen could not stop praising Syra (Shehroz ex wife) for nourishing her daughter well.