Indo-Pak friendship: Breaking the wall at wagah

My knowledge of Pakistan was restricted to cricket, history books, and the media as I grew up in a small town in India. All revolving around rivalry and animosity.

Years later, I met this woman. She originated in Islamabad, Pakistan. On my first day at Harvard Business School, I met her. By the end of the first semester, she had become one of my closest friends on campus.

We became acquainted over multiple chais, biryanis, financial models, and case study preparations. Her accounts of growing up in a conservative Pakistani environment, but with parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to defy convention and pursue their dreams, struck a chord with me. Her tales of fearless aspirations and courageous decisions inspired me.

I realized that, despite the strength of your national pride, your love for people transcends geographic and political boundaries. People are essentially the same everywhere. Humans construct boundaries, borders, and spaces, and while they may make sense to the mind, the heart frequently fails to comprehend them.

Look at us on the famous flag day at #harvard, proudly waving our flags and beaming with the joy of “breaking barriers” – not only between India and Pakistan but also for the countless little girls from India and Pakistan who are afraid to reach for the stars.

Credits: Sneha Biswas (Linkedin)