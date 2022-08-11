Pakistani doctors examine 3,764 patients at free eye camp in Kabul

A team of Pakistani ophthalmologists examined a total of 3,764 Afghan patients at a four-day free eye camp held at a hospital in Kabul.

The free eye camp was organized last week by an 11-member team of Pakistani doctors in collaboration with the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, Al Khidmat Foundation, and Afghan Ministry of Public Health.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan inaugurated the medical facility and appreciated the gesture by organizers for the Afghan people.

At the facility, the Pakistani doctors performed a total of 516 surgeries. These included 482 Phaco surgeries, 22 oculoplastic surgeries and 12 vitreoretinal surgeries.

The patients from various parts of the war-torn country availed of the quality medical facility without paying any charges.

Dr. Zahir Gul Zadran, head of Noor Hospital, thanked the organizers for their support and said, “These doctors have also brought medical equipment to this hospital for the treatment of patients, the value of which is about Rs 2.4 million lakhs ($10 million).

Zadran said this was the second time that these doctors visited Noor Hospital to treat Afghan patients.