Cannoli World, LLC is now the top-rated cannoli company in the market, thanks to Thomas Ricca Jr.’s hard work and dedication to his craft.

Thomas Ricca Sr who is also a former WWE Superstar & Hall of Fame Pro Wrestler, Founder of AKW & Women’s Championship Wrestling has been in the cannoli business for over 40 years and in 2016 decided to form Cannoli World LLC. Thomas Ricca Jr., member of Cannoli World, LLC and owner of the company alongside his father (founder), Thomas Ricca Sr. Thomas Jr. is passionate about his work and takes great pride in offering the best possible cannoli to his customers.

If you’ve never had a cannoli before, you’re in for a real treat. This delicious Italian dessert is made of a crispy pastry shell that’s filled with a sweet and creamy filling. Legend has it that the first cannoli were made by filling hollow reeds with sweetened ricotta cheese and then deep-frying them. Cannoli are the perfect dessert for any occasion – they’re delicious, festive and always sure to please a crowd

The word “cannoli” is actually derived from the Sicilian word “cannolo,” which means “little tube.” Cannoli are believed to have originated in Sicily, Italy. Cannoli are a popular dessert in the United States and can be found in many different variations. The most common filling for cannoli is a sweet, creamy mixture made from ricotta cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. However, there are many different variations of cannoli that can be made, including those that are filled with chocolate, pistachios and other flavors.

History of Cannoli World LLC – Cannoli World LLC Maker’s of the World’s Best… “Olde World Cannolli“ is a company that specializes in making cannoli located in Hammonton, NJ, which is in the United States. Cannoli World offers cannoli in many different varieties and sizes with lots of options for festivals. They are one of the largest cannoli companies in America. They have the first Cannoli Food Trucks, Cannoli Carts, etc. Cannoli World is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want something to snack on. As you walk down the streets of Little Italy Hammonton, the rich and tempting aroma of freshly baked cannoli fills the air. You follow your nose to the source, Cannoli World LLC, and step inside. You are greeted by a smiling Thomas Ricca JR., owner of Cannoli World LLC, a third-generation cannoli maker. He invites you to try a few of his fresh, hand-rolled cannoli. You bite into the crispy shell and taste the creamy, sweet filling. The flavor is so fresh and delicious, that you can’t help but smile. Thomas tells you that all of his ingredients are fresh and preservative-free, so you can enjoy the freshest possible cannoli. He explains that Cannoli World LLC dates back to the 1980s and that they are a top-rated company that specializes in cannoli products. The “Olde World Cannoli” was registered in 2018 by Thomas Ricca Sr., and it is his most popular cannoli. Cannoli World is a unique company that operates primarily through its franchised locations and original showroom. Imagine walking into a bakery and being able to order a cannoli from anywhere in the country. That’s the idea behind Cannoli World, a bakery founded by Tom “Tony” Ricca that has deep roots in the bakery business, and he’s put all of his knowledge into making Cannoli World the best place to get your cannoli fix. Cannoli World is featured in multiple news websites, Crunch Base, and ranked best on Tripadvisor and Google Business. Whether you’re a cannoli fanatic or you’ve never had one before, Cannoli World LLC aka cannoliworld.com is the perfect place to indulge your sweet tooth.