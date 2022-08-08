A few months ago, there were rumours that Kareena Kapoor might be playing the role of Sita in a film adaptation of the ‘Ramayan’, a work of Hindu mythology. According to rumours, Kareena increased her pay for the movie from Rs. 6-7 crores to Rs. 12 crores.

The rumour quickly caught on online after a media report made the same claim. Despite the fact that Kareena didn’t issue a remark, the actress received a lot of online abuse.

The actress was caught up in this controversy last year but now, after a gap of one year, Kareena finally explained why she kept silent during this controversy.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Kareena Kapoor was asked about Ramayan and how the topic of pay disparity was turned into something else, to which, the actress said, “The reason I never gave an explanation is that I was never offered that film. I don’t even know why I was put into that because I wasn’t the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don’t want to put anybody down because maybe even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don’t know where it came from.”

However, Kareena is currently getting ready for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is the Indian adaption of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.