Queen Elizabeth sparks new health complexities

Queen Elizabeth, who has been residing at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate since arriving in Scotland on July 21 for summer break, has brought up new health complexities.

It has been reported that the Queen’s beloved traditional royal welcome at Balmoral Castle has been cancelled.

The event has been replaced with a small, private gathering.

The Daily Star, quoting the Mirror reported, “The traditional welcome to Balmoral is usually cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

“It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

Queen Elizabeth, 96, who marked her platinum jubilee in June, has been forced to miss a number of other events due to ‘tiredness’.

Queen Elizabeth’s swimming partner died

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth received heartbreaking news as her childhood friend and swimming partner Lady Myra Butter passed away recently. According to Newsweek, the Queen is mourning the demise of her close friend Lady Myra, who was also very close to the monarch’s late husband Prince Philip. Butter passed away ‘peacefully’ at the age of 97 on Friday, July 29, according to a death notice published in The Daily Telegraph.

“Myra Alice, Lady (CVO) died peacefully on Friday 29th July 2022 in London aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Major Sir David Butter. Adored mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Private family funeral in Scotland,” the death notice reads.

As per details, when Elizabeth was still a princess, Lady Myra Butter was in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with her.

The then Princess Elizabeth was also a guest at Butter’s wedding in November 1946.

Queen Elizabeth also used to swim with her close friend Lady Butter.