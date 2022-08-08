Sahiba Rambo’s Family Trip To NYC And Washington DC

Sahiba Afzal is a veteran and talented Pakistani actress who started her career in 1992. Sahiba has been a part of various Pakistani dramas and films till date. Sahiba is married to famous actor Afzal Khan Aka John Rambo. The couple is blessed with two sons. Currently, Sahiba Rambo is on vacations along with her family. A couple of days ago the family jetted off to USA to spend their vacations. Sahiba and Rambo are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically as they are giving their fans and followers a sneak peek into their recent trip to New York and Washington DC. The family is spotted spending some quality time together as they explore some of the breathtaking views all around. Sahiba’s latest vacation pictures are surely giving some major vacation goals to the world. Let’s have a look at some of the mesmerizing pictures shared by Sahiba and her family!