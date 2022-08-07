Usman Mukhtar hates social media; Zunaira reveals why

Unusual for a showbiz celebrity, actor Usman Mukhtar is not fond of social media and hates using it, revealed his wife Zunaira Inam.

During a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers, the star wife revealed that the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is not much into the digital world of social media and avoids using it to regularly share updates with his millions of fans.

It happened so, when an Instagrammer asked Inam in the question box, “Where is your husband? Social media se bilkul ghayab ho gaye Usman, (Usman has gone completely missing from social media).”

In the response, Inam dropped a picture with Mukhtar, from one of their hiking adventures, on the photo and video sharing application, and wrote: “He’s here. He’s okay. He just hates using social media, is really private.”

Furthermore, the actor’s better half revealed that he even judge his wife for her social media usage time, and added, “I’ll tell him people miss him so he should drop by more often.”

It is pertinent to mention that Usman Mukhtar exchanged vows with Zunaira Inam Khan in April of 2021, while their wedding festivities took place later the same year.

Mukhtar broke the news to his fans with an Instagram post, where he wrote, “Dear World – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering.”

On the work front, Usman Mukhtar garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Captain Daniyal Safeer in the mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’. Apart from his stellar TV performances, the actor has also wowed audiences in films like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Parchi’.