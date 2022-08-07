Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra the ‘Lady in Red’ as he shares unseen picture from her birthday

Priyanka Chopra was on a short trip to Poland as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador and it seems like her husband, singer Nick Jonas, missed her dearly. Nick took to Instagram to share a photograph from Priyanka’s recent 40th birthday celebration. In the photo Nick could be seen facing the camera while Priyanka posed holding his hand.

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas recently became parents to daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed in January this year, via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed that both Nick and Priyanka are very involved parents. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” she told The New Indian Express. Madhu Chopra also teased that Nick and Priyanka will share a glimpse of their daughter on social media, probably when she turns a year old. So far, the couple has avoided showing the baby’s face to the public.

Priyanka, however, has posted several photos and videos of her Poland trip. Priyanka also took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of her luggage and some handmade toys that refugee kids from Ukraine gifted her on this trip.