Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have traced at least four bank accounts of the party used to receive money from abroad.

The FIA has made progress on the investigation in the PTI prohibited funding case after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A six-member probe team formed by the intelligence agency.

Sources told that Director Amna Baig will lead the investigation team.

Sources added that four employees nominated in the ECP report included in the initial investigation. The employees who recorded their initial testimonies to the FIA included Muhammad Rafique, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Arshad.

The federal cabinet approved the recommendation to file a disqualification reference against PTI Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan and ordered the FIA to launch a money laundering inquiry into fake bank accounts used by the political party.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in her press conference yesterday that the PTI used overall 16 bank accounts that not found on the records. She alleged that PTI used donations to the charity as party funds and an inquiry will be conducted into it.