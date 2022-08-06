Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, August 06, 2022


Motorbike spare part prices have increased by Rs. 100 to Rs. 250

Web Desk

 

Various businesses increased the cost of motorcycle spare parts by Rs. 100 to Rs. 250 on Saturday.

Headlight rings are now priced at Rs950 after a Rs150 rise, while wind mirrors are now priced at Rs1,000 following a Rs250 increase.

Similar to this, the cost of a front mudguard has increased by Rs 150 to Rs 1,430, while the cost of an alloy motorbike rim has increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,350.

Similarly, a switch cut is now available on the market for Rs 1,000 following a Rs 100 price rise.

The cost of many kinds of digital metres and lights has increased by Rs. 100 to Rs. 250.

