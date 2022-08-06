Shehzad Roy asks a tough question, Farhan Saeed replies

Singer Shehzad Roy, who remains vibrant in philanthropy works too, has asked an ‘interesting’ question from the public. “What if we come to know that there will be no Wifi connection in Jannah and there will be one available in Hell? What do people do then?” asked Roy in a tweet on Wednesday. Replying to this question, singer and actor Farhan Saeed gave a solution. “Hotspot from friends,” he solved Shehzad’s problem. Actor Zara Noor Abbas also reacted to this tweet. “This is tough,” she wrote in replies.