PTI withdraws judicial reference against CEC Sikandar Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday withdrew its reference against the chief election commissioner (CEC) shortly after reaching the office of the registrar Supreme Court (SC). PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the reference has been taken back so more supportive evidence can be added. According to the reports, PTI will include the demand for reconsideration of ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case in the reference. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a reference with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan. Two days after the announcement of the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the prohibited funding case, the reference pleaded with the SJC to order removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct”.