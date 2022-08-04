PTI withdraws judicial reference against CEC Sikandar Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday withdrew its reference against the chief election commissioner (CEC) shortly after reaching the office of the registrar Supreme Court (SC).

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the reference has been taken back so more supportive evidence can be added.

According to the reports, PTI will include the demand for reconsideration of ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case in the reference.