I will work till I am 100 years old, says Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt reportedly intends to work right up until she turns 100!

Alia recently responded that she would like to work until she is 100 years old when asked if she ever gets tired of handling so many back-to-back shoots, according to India Today.

According to sources, Alia said: “There is no need to take rest if you are healthy and fine. I experience sukoon (peace) as I labour. My passion is it. It keeps my spirit and heart energized. I’ll keep working till I’m 100.”

The actress has had a fantastic year thus far, both professionally and personally. She has produced two superhit films this year, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, and is currently preparing to bring up for her upcoming movie Darlings.

Alia married renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple is currently expecting their first child together.